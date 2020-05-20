The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus
Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
How COVID-19 impacts asset allocation strategy of pension funds
The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release Nigeria’s pension asset data for the first quarter of the year, next week. Ahead of the release, we’ll take a look at how the global Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the asset allocation strategy for pension fund administrators. Joining CNBC Africa more is Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions.
How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?
Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
What to expect from Nigeria’s DMO May bond auction
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office will offer 60 billion naira across three maturities in its monthly bond auction today. So what can we expect from the auction? Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
