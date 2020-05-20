COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?

Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
The impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s pastoral communities
North Eastern Kenya is largely made of pastoral communities whose livelihood is dependent on livestock trading. These communities haven’t been spared either by lockdown measures but how are they surviving? BOMA COVID-19 has released a report on the impact and CNBC Africa spoke to the Global Programs Director, Wendy Chamberlain.
Videos
Nigerian equities rally continues
Nigeria’s equities market heads for its third consecutive gains this week driven by profits in the Banking and Industrial indices. Moses Hammed, an Investment Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services....
CEO Interviews
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Videos
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -