Updated:

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.

Videos

Nigerian equities rally continues

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s equities market heads for its third consecutive gains this week driven by profits in the Banking and Industrial indices. Moses Hammed, an Investment Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services....
Videos

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

CNBC Africa -
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
Videos

Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
Videos

How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
