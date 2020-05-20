Updated:

Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19

Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue

Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary

Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today’s election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19

CNBC -
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Read more
Videos

Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue

CNBC Africa -
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Read more
Videos

Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls

CNBC Africa -
Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today's election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved