How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?

Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary
Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls
Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today's election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.
