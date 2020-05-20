Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
South Sudan relaxes COVID-19 lock-down measures
It's been a week since South Sudan's Civil Aviation reopened airports and announced the resumption of domestic and international flights in line with the presidential directive to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures; but as reports fly about the country's Vice President Riek Machar and his wife testing positive for the virus; will the phase down efforts still stand? Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
The impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s pastoral communities
North Eastern Kenya is largely made of pastoral communities whose livelihood is dependent on livestock trading. These communities haven’t been spared either by lockdown measures but how are they surviving? BOMA COVID-19 has released a report on the impact and CNBC Africa spoke to the Global Programs Director, Wendy Chamberlain.
