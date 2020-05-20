How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.