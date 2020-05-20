Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary

Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
CNBC -
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Videos
Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls
Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today's election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.
Videos
South Sudan relaxes COVID-19 lock-down measures
It's been a week since South Sudan's Civil Aviation reopened airports and announced the resumption of domestic and international flights in line with the presidential directive to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures; but as reports fly about the country's Vice President Riek Machar and his wife testing positive for the virus; will the phase down efforts still stand? Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?
Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -