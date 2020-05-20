Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient’s status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
News
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus
Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Coronavirus
How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?
Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
Coronavirus
Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls
Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today's election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.
CEO Interviews
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -