The impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s pastoral communities

North Eastern Kenya is largely made of pastoral communities whose livelihood is dependent on livestock trading. These communities haven’t been spared either by lockdown measures but how are they surviving? BOMA COVID-19 has released a report on the impact and CNBC Africa spoke to the Global Programs Director, Wendy Chamberlain.
News
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Videos
Videos
CEO Interviews
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 impacts asset allocation strategy of pension funds
The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release Nigeria’s pension asset data for the first quarter of the year, next week. Ahead of the release, we’ll take a look at how the global Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the asset allocation strategy for pension fund administrators. Joining CNBC Africa more is Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions.
