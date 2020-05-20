UBA on the outcome of Nigeria’s May bond auction

For a mid-week wrap of the fixed income and FX markets in Nigeria, Ifeoma Onyejekwe a Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa
CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?
Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s pastoral communities
North Eastern Kenya is largely made of pastoral communities whose livelihood is dependent on livestock trading. These communities haven’t been spared either by lockdown measures but how are they surviving? BOMA COVID-19 has released a report on the impact and CNBC Africa spoke to the Global Programs Director, Wendy Chamberlain.
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus
Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
