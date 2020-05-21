Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
COVID-19: Working from home presents new cyber-security challenges for firms
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments, organizations, and businesses around the globe to work remotely. As banks and financial services providers record higher activities through their digital channels, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman of Consultancy Support Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss how best to mitigate the cybersecurity risks in this new normal.
How are medical aid schemes responding to Covid-19?
Amid the medical crisis that has inundated the healthcare and medical aid sector; many concerns have been raised about patients on chronic medication and Covid-19 hospital admissions. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders joins CNBC Africa for more.
Focus on Nigeria’s fixed income market
Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the country’s fixed income and forex market....
COVID-19: MPC cuts rates by 50bps
Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago explains why the Monetary Policy Committee decided cut interest rates by 50 basis points, taking the repo rate to 3.75 per cent....
