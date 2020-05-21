COVID-19: Business reacts to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Business reacts to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
Read more

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment….

Previous articleIs The U.S. Ready to Reopen?
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

CNBC Africa -
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

CNBC Africa -
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Read more
Coronavirus

Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa’s fight against locust plague, COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Read more

Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa’s fight against locust plague, COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved