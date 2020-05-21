COVID-19: Working from home presents new cyber-security challenges for firms

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments, organizations, and businesses around the globe to work remotely. As banks and financial services providers record higher activities through their digital channels, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman of Consultancy Support Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss how best to mitigate the cybersecurity risks in this new normal.
News
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
What is the new normal for investors amid COVID-19 crisis?
The Nigerian government has asked businesses to use the next two weeks of the phased easing of the lock-down to prepare for life in the new normal. But how should investors prepare in the interim?
Videos
Focus on Nigeria’s fixed income market
Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the country’s fixed income and forex market....
Videos
StanChart on SA’s COVID-19 monetary policy response
In the next few hours the South African Reserve Bank governor is due to announce the MPC rate decision, which many analysts believe that there will be a rate cut of 50 Basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight on South Africa’s monetary stimulus support during Covid-19 is Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.
Videos
This bill seeks to deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil & gas industry
The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Bill 2020 has passed its second reading at the Nigerian Senate. The bill aims to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while introducing six new sections. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Femi Oladehim, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin & Adefulu.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -