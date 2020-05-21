Amid the medical crisis that has inundated the healthcare and medical aid sector; many concerns have been raised about patients on chronic medication and Covid-19 hospital admissions. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders joins CNBC Africa for more.
What is the new normal for investors amid COVID-19 crisis?
The Nigerian government has asked businesses to use the next two weeks of the phased easing of the lock-down to prepare for life in the new normal. But how should investors prepare in the interim?
This bill seeks to deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil & gas industry
The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Bill 2020 has passed its second reading at the Nigerian Senate. The bill aims to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while introducing six new sections. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Femi Oladehim, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin & Adefulu.
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
“Wealth, if you use it, comes to an end; learning, if you use it, increases.” Swahili Proverb
Renaissance Capital on how COVID-19 is impacting SSA economies
Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital says sustained lock-downs do not seem viable in low-income countries where the Covid-19 virus is already well established. Charles Robertson joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic economies across Sub-Saharan Africa....
How are medical aid schemes responding to Covid-19?
StanChart on SA’s COVID-19 monetary policy response
In the next few hours the South African Reserve Bank governor is due to announce the MPC rate decision, which many analysts believe that there will be a rate cut of 50 Basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight on South Africa’s monetary stimulus support during Covid-19 is Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.
