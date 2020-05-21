Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

According to a Moody’s report, measures taken by Tanzania’s Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Beyond Markets
Renaissance Capital on how COVID-19 is impacting SSA economies
Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital says sustained lock-downs do not seem viable in low-income countries where the Covid-19 virus is already well established. Charles Robertson joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic economies across Sub-Saharan Africa....
Financial
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
“Wealth, if you use it, comes to an end; learning, if you use it, increases.” Swahili Proverb
Videos
Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -