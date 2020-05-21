Updated:

Moody's: Tanzania's monetary policy to support banks' liquidity

According to a Moody’s report, measures taken by Tanzania’s Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.

