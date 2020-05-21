Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital says sustained lock-downs do not seem viable in low-income countries where the Covid-19 virus is already well established. Charles Robertson joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic economies across Sub-Saharan Africa….
Renaissance Capital on how COVID-19 is impacting SSA economies
Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital says sustained lock-downs do not seem viable in low-income countries where the Covid-19 virus is already well established. Charles Robertson joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic economies across Sub-Saharan Africa....
This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation
While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
