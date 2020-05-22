COVID-19 sets new fashion trends

For many people working from home, a stylish wardrobe includes pyjamas, slippers and perhaps a clean ironed shirt for online meetings that don’t allow you to mute your video. US sales of pyjamas soared 143 per cent between March and April when the Covid-19 lock-down forced many American’s to work from home. Despite the current trend, Karl Hammerschmidt, CEO of RunwaySale, believes fashion will still be fashionable in future. He joins CNBC Africa to tell us why?
COVID-19: What to expect during a pandemic
In the past couple of weeks since the total lock-down was lifted in Rwanda, we’ve seen the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases fluctuate, at some point even dropping down to zero. Some people have taken the falling numbers to mean progress in the fight against the virus, but now as the numbers begin to build again, the uncertainty has returned. So what does it all mean? And how should we be reacting? Epidemiologist, Enatha Mukantwali joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (22nd May 2020)
New Cases: 10 Total Confirmed Cases: 82 Total Active Cases: 51 Total Recovered: 28 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 2411 Total Deaths: 3 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Project your loved ones.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Seychelles: Arrival of 3rd round of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation
Download logoOn Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight. This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19, led by the African Union (AU) through Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC). This
Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Rwanda’s irregular expenditure increases to Rwf8.6 billion in 2019
The auditor general annual report revealed that for the year ended June 2019, irregular expenditure increased to Rwf 8.6 billion from Rwf 5.6 billion the previous year. Auditor General, Obadiah Biraro joins CNBC Africa to unpack the report....
UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown
Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
COVID-19 sets new fashion trends
Why internal audits should be declared essential services during COVID-19
Internal audits, which ensure corporate governance and proper accounting processes are followed, should be declared an essential service during Covid-19.
