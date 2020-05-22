Africa Shared Value Leadership E-Summit comes at a time when many economies around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and different countries are putting in place economic recovery plans. Prof Mark Kramer, of Harvard Business School and Co-Founder of Shared Value Initiative (USA) spoke with CNBC Africa on how companies can actively participate in rebuilding economies.
COVID-19: Kenya continues pipeline plan despite drop in oil prices
In Kenya diesel prices fell by the largest margin in 13 years on lower global crude prices. The prices would have fallen deeper were it not for the new levies imposed on fuel last month following changes to the laws that also introduced tax reliefs to protect the economy against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the country will continue with plans to build a $1.135 billion pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu to boost its crude oil exports despite the concern over falling prices of the commodity in the global market. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
How companies can play an active role in rebuilding economies ravaged by COVID-19
How Sudan is dealing with the economic impact of Covid-19
According to Sudan’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the annual inflation rate rose to 98.81 per cent in April, up from 81.64 per cent in March, due to rising prices of food, drink and fuel. Moreover, Sudan has extended a lock-down of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hajooj Kuka, Analyst & Activist spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Kenya continues pipeline plan despite drop in oil prices
