Nigeria’s April inflation inches up to 12.34%

In Kenya diesel prices fell by the largest margin in 13 years on lower global crude prices. The prices would have fallen deeper were it not for the new levies imposed on fuel last month following changes to the laws that also introduced tax reliefs to protect the economy against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the country will continue with plans to build a $1.135 billion pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu to boost its crude oil exports despite the concern over falling prices of the commodity in the global market. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.