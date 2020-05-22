UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
Coronavirus – Seychelles: Arrival of 3rd round of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation
Download logoOn Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight. This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19, led by the African Union (AU) through Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC). This
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total of 1161 test positive in the country
Download logoThis now brings to 1161 the number of people who have so far tested positive for the disease in the country. The cumulative tests conducted so far is 55, 074.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Videos
Nigeria Finmin: Economy to shrink 8.9% in worst case scenario
Nigeria's Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria's economy could shrink by as much as 8.9 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario without stimulus. Ahmed stated that the contraction could reach 4.4 per cent in a best-case scenario, without any fiscal measures. But with a stimulus, the contraction could be kept to just 0.59 per cent. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 22 May 2020
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 606 Total number of deaths - 38 Active new cases - 21 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 338 Cumulative recoveries - 230 Number currently in quarantine - 2,118 Number discharged from quarantine - 3,065 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Videos
Nigeria Finmin: Economy to shrink 8.9% in worst case scenario
Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria's economy could shrink by as much as 8.9 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario without stimulus. Ahmed stated that the contraction could reach 4.4 per cent in a best-case scenario, without any fiscal measures. But with a stimulus, the contraction could be kept to just 0.59 per cent. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria’s April inflation inches up to 12.34%
Nigeria’s annual inflation stood at 12.34 per cent in April, compared with 12.26 percent in March according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss this data and more....
Analyst Interviews
Peter Imoesi: Why Nigeria should rethink its COVID-19 testing approach
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 40,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. The national public health institute had earlier this month released a guideline for the Integration of Private Sector Laboratories as part of the National COVID-19 Response. Peter Imoesi, Fellow at Aberdeen University joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's approach to testing.
CEO Interviews
FlySafair CEO on COVID-19 impact & how govt can help save SA’s struggling airlines
Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair spoke to CNBC Africa about its business position amid the Covid-19 crisis on the travel industry and how they are faring in the aviation sector as its counterparts are facing liquidations and business rescue procedures.
Earnings
Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away
CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
East Africa
Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Videos
Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Videos
UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown
