UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria's economy could shrink by as much as 8.9 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario without stimulus. Ahmed stated that the contraction could reach 4.4 per cent in a best-case scenario, without any fiscal measures. But with a stimulus, the contraction could be kept to just 0.59 per cent. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.