African artists donate their vocals to support COVID-19

While big business has used its deep pockets to contribute towards Covid-19 related aid, musicians are using their voices. Artists from across the continent have teamed up to create a song to help governments drive important messaging around Covid-19 and to encourage citizens to play their part in limiting the spread of the virus. Two of the artists on the song, South African rapper Riky Rick and Zimbabwean born Sha Sha join CNBC Africa for more….
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 May 2020)
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 95 Somaliland: 72 Benadir: 17 South West: 4 Galmudug: 2 Male: 65 Female: 30 Recovery: 31 Death: 5 Total confirmed cases: 1,689 Total recoveries: 235 Total deaths: 66Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation from Bethany Women and Family Hospital for COVID-19 response
The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of UGX 10M from Bethany Women and Family Hospital in support of the COVID-19 response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – South Africa: Council of Education Ministers (CEM) considers progress on State of Readiness for the Reopening of Schools
Download logoThe Council of Education Ministers met this morning to consider progress on the reopening of schools. CEM did receive a report on the progress made thus far. Last week CEM decided that SMT and teachers would return to school as from today (25 May) to finalise preparation ahead of the school reopening on 1 June 2020 for Grade 7 and 12. Basic Education Minister, Mrs Angie Motshekga, said that this week would be dedicated to mopping up and finalizing all outstanding matters befor
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920) by region: Central (11,906 cases; 340 deaths; 3,094 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7). Eastern (12,291; 332; 3,295): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064
Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Covid-19: WFP, YouTube partner to tackle food insecurity in Africa
Covid-19 disruptions to global supply chains have raised the alarm around food insecurity in Africa, with millions of people at risk of plunging further into poverty. To help the continent feed itself throughout the crisis streaming platform YouTube has partnered with the World Food Programme and UNICEF to raise funding. That’s as Africa works on a sustainable plan for food production, which includes reducing its reliance on food imports. Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Protecting Africa’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic
As of the 24th of May, Africa had a total of 107,412 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 42,626 recoveries and 3,246 deaths. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explores ways to protect Africa’s progress during the Covid-19 pandemic with Dr.Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control & Prevention and Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director of the One Campaign....
How Africa can corner a tenth of the world battery metals market – if being brave favours Fortune!
“I can say, do we have a good business: yes. Are we in distress? No. We have a lot of work to do things are going to get worse before they get better.”
African artists donate their vocals to support COVID-19
How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
