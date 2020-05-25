On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector….
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 May 2020
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2844; of these seventy-three (73) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Six-Hundred-Fifty-Five (655). Among the confirmed cases, 49 of them are male and 24 are female and their age ranges from 8 to 75 years. Sixty-seven of them Ethiopians and the remaining six are from different nations. Among the cases fifty-six (56) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (thirteen have kno
APO
DMWA Resources endorses Equal by 30 Campaign, encouraging more women to become Players in the Energy Sector
DMWA Resources (www.DMWAResources.com), a pan-African energy marketing & investment holding, endorses the gender equity campaign, Equal by 30, which aims to encourage women in the clean energy sector to access equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities. Alongside 6 partner organisations, DMWA increases the total of signatories to 144, including 118 organisations, 13 partners and 13 governments. By having a limited workforce, companies are not drawing upon the full range of talent at
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 1245 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
A total of 19485 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1245 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 22 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We wish to thank the healthcare workers for their hard work and sacrifice.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 24, 2020
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 24, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Tiger Brands CEO on results & how the company is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Food producer Tiger Brands reported a 35 per cent fall in half-year headline earnings and has deferred its interim dividend due to uncertainty by the Covid-19 outbreak. The group expects Covid-19 to unfold significant challenges to the business in the near future. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Netcare CEO on the impact of COVID-19 lock-down & medical sector readiness for virus peak
Hospital group Netcare saw a plunge in its hospital admissions in March and April with last month’s figures falling by 49.5 per cent. However, the group has noted that the easing of lock-down restrictions in May has seen a slight uptick in hospital patients. The group has scrapped its interim dividend and has committed R150 million to prepare its ICU and high care facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Dr Richard Friedman, CEO, Netcare joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Moody’s changes Namibia’s rating from stable to negative
Nigeria’s GDP data and MPC announcement is expected later this week and Moody’s has changed the outlook on Namibia’s sovereign rating to negative from stable as it sites economic and financial pressure on Namibia amid the Covid-19 crisis. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting trade & cross border truck drivers in East Africa
According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global trade is predicted to fall by a record 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we take a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on trade and the establishment of cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate smooth trade between neighbouring countries....
Trending Now
Videos
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
blog
Op-Ed – Uzoma Dozie: How Nigerians can unlock their potential in the digital age
Nigerians are a global force bursting with potential and an enviable track record of success. But in a more complex and fast-paced world than ever before, many of us struggle to find the time or have the ability to fulfil their potential.
Coronavirus
International travel for South Africans is now allowed, this is how it will work
South Africans may now travel internationally under strict regulations detailed by the Department of Home Affairs.
Coronavirus
Ouch! How Tiger Brands got its fingers burnt in Nigeria for the second time in a decade
Food giant Tiger Brands has passed on paying a dividend as it faces job losses and cost-cutting in its operations after a bruising first half trading on the cusp of COVID-19.
- Advertisement -