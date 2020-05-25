How COVID-19 is impacting trade & cross border truck drivers in East Africa

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global trade is predicted to fall by a record 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we take a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on trade and the establishment of cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate smooth trade between neighbouring countries….
Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament commemorates Africa Day amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Download logoParliament's Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, join the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa's special day – Africa Day This year’s marks 57 years since the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963, later succeeded by the African Union (AU), and is being commemorated during this most challenging time of tackling the global outbre
Coronavirus – Africa: Heed ceasefire call, United Nations (UN) chief urges, marking Africa Day
African countries have “demonstrated commendable leadership” battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but more nations across the continent where conflict prevails, should heed the UN call for a global ceasefire to push back the deadly virus, said the Secretary-General on Monday. Marking Africa Day, António Guterres said in his message that the pandemic “threatens to derail progress” which would enable countries to reach the Sustainable Development Go
Tiger Brands CEO on results & how the company is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Food producer Tiger Brands reported a 35 per cent fall in half-year headline earnings and has deferred its interim dividend due to uncertainty by the Covid-19 outbreak. The group expects Covid-19 to unfold significant challenges to the business in the near future. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Netcare CEO on the impact of COVID-19 lock-down & medical sector readiness for virus peak
Hospital group Netcare saw a plunge in its hospital admissions in March and April with last month’s figures falling by 49.5 per cent. However, the group has noted that the easing of lock-down restrictions in May has seen a slight uptick in hospital patients. The group has scrapped its interim dividend and has committed R150 million to prepare its ICU and high care facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Dr Richard Friedman, CEO, Netcare joins CNBC Africa for more.
Netcare CEO on the impact of COVID-19 lock-down & medical sector readiness for virus peak
Hospital group Netcare saw a plunge in its hospital admissions in March and April with last month’s figures falling by 49.5 per cent. However, the group has noted that the easing of lock-down restrictions in May has seen a slight uptick in hospital patients. The group has scrapped its interim dividend and has committed R150 million to prepare its ICU and high care facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Dr Richard Friedman, CEO, Netcare joins CNBC Africa for more.
Moody’s changes Namibia’s rating from stable to negative
Nigeria’s GDP data and MPC announcement is expected later this week and Moody’s has changed the outlook on Namibia’s sovereign rating to negative from stable as it sites economic and financial pressure on Namibia amid the Covid-19 crisis. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is impacting trade & cross border truck drivers in East Africa
How SA’s level 3 compares to level 4 when it kicks in on June 1
On Sunday evening South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 of its phased approach to ending its lockdown on June 1.
Op-Ed – Uzoma Dozie: How Nigerians can unlock their potential in the digital age
Nigerians are a global force bursting with potential and an enviable track record of success. But in a more complex and fast-paced world than ever before, many of us struggle to find the time or have the ability to fulfil their potential.
International travel for South Africans is now allowed, this is how it will work
South Africans may now travel internationally under strict regulations detailed by the Department of Home Affairs.
Ouch! How Tiger Brands got its fingers burnt in Nigeria for the second time in a decade
Food giant Tiger Brands has passed on paying a dividend as it faces job losses and cost-cutting in its operations after a bruising first half trading on the cusp of COVID-19.
Tiger Brands CEO on results & how the company is responding to COVID-19 shocks
