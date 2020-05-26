BFA Asset Management on Lusophone Africa’s COVID-19 response plan

Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to unpack African Lusophone countries response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as these countries monetary responses to aid the economy during the current social and financial crisis.
Videos
Evariste Ndayishimiye declared victor of Burundi’s bitter presidential election
Burundi's election commission declared the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, the winner of the country's presidential election amid accusations of rigging by the leading opposition challenger. Ndayishimiye, a retired army general, won 68.72 per cent of the votes in last week's ballot, while Agathon Rwasa, the main opposition leader, received 24.19 per cent according to the electoral commission. Political and Economic Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: UAE sends medical aid to Congo in fight against COVID-19
Download logoThe UAE today sent an aid plane carrying six metric tons of medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Commenting on the aid delivery, Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, remarked, "The provision of aid today by the UAE underscores our deep partnership with the Congo, which forms a significant part of the fight against COVID-19 in Africa." "Cou
APO
Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards 2020 call for nominations announced
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) is pleased to announce the call for nominations for AWIEF Awards 2020. This year marks the fourth edition of the highly-anticipated AWIEF Awards which serves as the premier platform to highlight achievements in women entrepreneurship across Africa. AWIEF Awards are Africa’s top honours for female founders and entrepreneurs designed to recognise and celebrate their contribution to the growth of Africa&rsqu
Videos
How e-commerce is helping businesses navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19
The uptake of e-commerce has seen a rapid increase in the months of the lock-down as consumers turned to e platforms for the delivery of their goods. But will this momentum be maintained now that many countries are opening up again? Egide Butare, Managing Director of the e-commerce platform, Store 2 Door spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Videos
Videos
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Videos
Protecting Africa’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic
As of the 24th of May, Africa had a total of 107,412 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 42,626 recoveries and 3,246 deaths. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explores ways to protect Africa’s progress during the Covid-19 pandemic with Dr.Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control & Prevention and Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director of the One Campaign....
Coronavirus
Mozambique records first COVID-19 death
Reuters -
Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.
East Africa
Africa’s free trade area is delayed by the coronavirus, but experts say it’s vital to recovery
CNBC -
Key Points: The AfCFTA, which was due to be implemented on July 1, will be the largest free...
Videos
BFA Asset Management on Lusophone Africa’s COVID-19 response plan
Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to unpack African Lusophone countries response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as these countries monetary responses to aid the economy during the current social and financial crisis.
Videos
How the construction sector plans to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic
South Africa has moved to further re-open its economy under Level 3 of its Covid-19 lock-downs. But the industry is calling for the fast tracking of infrastructure projects in the pipeline to save more than 100 000 local jobs that depend on a healthy construction sector for survival. John Matthews, President of Master Builders South Africa & Chair of the National COVID-19 Rapid Response Task Team joins CNBC Africa for more.
