The harsh taste of COVID-19 on Famous Brands

Famous Brands, the owner of several of South Africa’s best loved restaurant chains has scrapped its dividend for the second half of its financial year to preserve its balance sheet. The owner of Steers and Tashas warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the group. Famous Brands CEO, Darren Hele joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Benin: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Benin on 16 March 2020, UNICEF Benin has been working closely with the Government and its partners to prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus. Although the number of reported cases is still low, it has started increasing relatively faster in the last few days. The transmission of the virus is currently local with more than 80% of confirmed cases being locally
CEO Interviews
Droppa CEO on adapting and innovating to the harsh realities of COVID-19
Covid-19 has left many businesses with the stark reality of closing down or adapting. One company that is doing the latter is Droppa. Its CEO Khathu Mufamadi joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 update, 25 May 2020
Total cases: 336 (+9) Tests: 59,369 (+892) Recovered: 238 (+1) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 98Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Implementation of COVID-19 Guidelines at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital
“No mask, No Entry” at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. Additionally, all individuals are subject to hand washing and temperature checks. The hospital continues to implement Ministry of Health- Uganda COVID-19 guidelines.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
CEO Interviews
CEO Interviews
African Bank CEO on how the bank is cushioning its customers from the effects of COVID-19
The Covid-19 lock-down has put pressure on individuals and businesses’ finances like never before. But what can be done to ease the pressure? Basani Maluleke, CEO, African Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
How can professional athletes weather the COVID-19 crisis?
This year was supposed to be one of the biggest sports years for Kenya and East Africa, with athletes from the region set to participate in highly anticipated events like, the Magical Kenya Open, the Basketball Africa League, the African Championship of Nations and the Olympics. With all these sporting events and more being cancelled and postponed; and with gym closures and limited access to coaches leading to no place to train; where does that leave professional athletes and elite hopefuls as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic? Sports Analyst, Sharon Allela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
South Africa downgrades lockdown rules, sending 8 million back to work
CNBC -
Key Points South Africa to downgrade lockdown measures to level three on June 1. This means a full reopening...
Coronavirus
Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis?
The Covid-19 pandemic has far-reaching economic ramifications on the productivity and profits of many industries without the exception of the mining industry. For more than a century mining was a flourishing industry in South Africa. In 2019 it contributed close to R361 billion or 8.1 per cent to SA’s GDP and over R91 billion to fixed investment. It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. Since early March, the mining industry’s average share price has dropped 10 per cent and individual companies have lost 30 to 50 per cent of their market value. Is mining too deep in the Covid-19 crisis? How can the mining industry pave the way to total recovery and become the sunrise industry it wants to be?...
International News
How Richard Branson Is Trying To Save His Virgin Empire
CNBC -
Sir Richard Branson has cut a figure as a brash and rebellious impresario who took on big businesses with his larger-than-life personality, charm, and sheer guts. The Virgin Atlantic airline Branson started and grew from an industry underdog to a maj
Coronavirus
Quite frankly, be candid… What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
