COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?

The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.