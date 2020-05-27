How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?

East Africa’s share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
CEO Interviews
Africa’s best brands, ranked
The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?
The BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index has shown that wage numbers were up in April as the majority of employees continued to receive their monthly incomes. However, casual and weekly workers were most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown as the number of wages paid declined significantly. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za.
CEO Interviews
This African fintech is helping Zimbabweans in SA send groceries home during Covid-19 lock-down
African based Fintech group Mukuru has launched a service for foreign nationals working in South Africa to send basic food essentials to their family in Zimbabwe. The service has enabled Zimbabwean workers in South Africa to extend a helping hand top those who wish to continue to care and provide for their families during the Covid-19 lock-down in Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru Groceries.
Coronavirus
How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery
Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?
East Africa's share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn
The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets....
Trending Now
International News
Why A V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely: Mark Zandi
CNBC -
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says investors are too optimistic about a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. He explains what policymakers should do to boost the recovery and discusses longer-term changes in the econ
Financial
Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Videos
91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Coronavirus
Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres
Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
- Advertisement -