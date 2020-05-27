Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest
Download logoHIGHLIGHTS Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa. All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern. The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from 6,848 in 24 countrie
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Albert Fritz meets with Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) on Khayelitsha Coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot plan
Download logoLast night, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, had a digital introductory meeting with the COVID-19 steering committee of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF). Minister Fritz and officials of the Department of Community Safety discussed solutions to address COVID-19 related challenges in the community such as social distancing and flattening the curve. It was agreed that the Department of Community Safety will form part of the joint steering-committee established
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Verified Information Sharing by Public Health Responders during COVID-19
Public health responders across the country remain committed to sharing verified information during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the efforts of call centre agents, communications officers & ICT specialists working around the clock to keep us informed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 1348
Total confirmed: 1348 Total recovered: 405 Deaths: 52 We are glad to inform you that we have discharged another 3 patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 405. We thank our healthcare workers for the good job.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus
Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis?
The Covid-19 pandemic has far-reaching economic ramifications on the productivity and profits of many industries without the exception of the mining industry. For more than a century mining was a flourishing industry in South Africa. In 2019 it contributed close to R361 billion or 8.1 per cent to SA’s GDP and over R91 billion to fixed investment. It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. Since early March, the mining industry’s average share price has dropped 10 per cent and individual companies have lost 30 to 50 per cent of their market value. Is mining too deep in the Covid-19 crisis? How can the mining industry pave the way to total recovery and become the sunrise industry it wants to be?...
How Richard Branson Is Trying To Save His Virgin Empire
Sir Richard Branson has cut a figure as a brash and rebellious impresario who took on big businesses with his larger-than-life personality, charm, and sheer guts. The Virgin Atlantic airline Branson started and grew from an industry underdog to a maj
Quite frankly, be candid… What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
Droppa CEO on adapting and innovating to the harsh realities of COVID-19
Covid-19 has left many businesses with the stark reality of closing down or adapting. One company that is doing the latter is Droppa. Its CEO Khathu Mufamadi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Locust plague, COVID-19 weigh on East Africa’s economic outlook
The World Bank recently announced the first phase of an additional $500 million package to combat the locust invasion in East Africa and the Middle East. According to Moody's, though crucial, the support package pales in comparison with the magnitude of the twin shocks that the East African economies face from the pandemic and the locust invasion. Kelvin Dalrymple, vice-President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Michael Sheetz explains what’s at stake in t
South Africa downgrades lockdown rules, sending 8 million back to work
Key Points South Africa to downgrade lockdown measures to level three on June 1. This means a full reopening...
