PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn

The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets….
COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?
The BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index has shown that wage numbers were up in April as the majority of employees continued to receive their monthly incomes. However, casual and weekly workers were most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown as the number of wages paid declined significantly. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za.
This African fintech is helping Zimbabweans in SA send groceries home during Covid-19 lock-down
African based Fintech group Mukuru has launched a service for foreign nationals working in South Africa to send basic food essentials to their family in Zimbabwe. The service has enabled Zimbabwean workers in South Africa to extend a helping hand top those who wish to continue to care and provide for their families during the Covid-19 lock-down in Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru Groceries.
How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery
Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
Locust plague, COVID-19 weigh on East Africa’s economic outlook
The World Bank recently announced the first phase of an additional $500 million package to combat the locust invasion in East Africa and the Middle East. According to Moody's, though crucial, the support package pales in comparison with the magnitude of the twin shocks that the East African economies face from the pandemic and the locust invasion. Kelvin Dalrymple, vice-President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s non-oil exports
Year-on-year growth in Nigeria’s non-oil sector was slower by 0.93 percentage points in the first quarter of the year, that’s according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to stifle international trade, Akin Laoye, Executive Director at FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is affecting dynamics for Nigeria's non-oil exports.
Africa’s best brands, ranked
The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.
Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn
