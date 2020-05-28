BPN Rwanda: How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted small businesses

So much has changed since the last MPC meeting in March, where the committee decided by a unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 13.5 per cent and to hold all other policy parameters constant. Since the last meeting, where the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria at the time was 42, confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria has now risen to 8,733 confirmed cases. As we await the decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry join CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to discuss what to expect today....