Here’s what PSG plans to do with Capitec windfall

PSG will soon close the curtain on its reign as Capitec’s largest shareholder. The investment holding group last night revealed long waited plans on how it would offload its majority shareholding in Capitec. PSG CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 headwinds weigh on Nigerian oil companies
Capital imported to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the first quarter of the year was about 10.1 million dollars according to data by the National Burea of Statistics. The bureau also says the oil and gas sector grew by 5.06 per cent, recording an average oil daily production of 2.07 million barrels per day in the same quarter. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA creates a digital COVID-19 self-diagnostic tool
The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how Coca-Cola SA’s new employee share trust will work
Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa has launched the Ikageng Employee Share Trust which has been created for the company’s employees to have shares and direct economic participation in the business. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Velaphi Ratshefola, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.
Incoming CEO to help restore confidence, says PIC chair Reuel Khoza
After months of processes and thorough consideration, Abel Moffat Sithole has been appointed as the new CEO of the Public Investment Corporation. Mr Sithole is currently the Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. PIC Chairperson, Dr Reuel Khoza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwandan comic book shortlisted for continental prize
Rwandan comic book “Kami” is among the Best 2019-2020 Comics in Africa, and emerges a potential candidate to win a prize at the 2020 Nommo Awards. CNBC Africa spoke with the illustrator and writer Mika Twizerimana Hirwa, on his journey battling for the top prize in the category of Best Graphic Novel/Comic by Africans alongside seven other books.
BPN Rwanda: How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted small businesses
The lock-down that Rwandan government enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 saw over 60 per cent of entrepreneurs stop production and services. Monthly turnover also dropped from Rwf30 million to just Rwf4 million, according to a survey conducted by Business Professionals Network and the University of Rwanda. BPN Rwanda Managing Director, Alice Nkulikiyinka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Geoffrey Odundo on how the NSE is responding to COVID-19 crisis
The values of blue chip companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange has increased despite the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to the Chief Executive Officer at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Geoffrey Odundo for more on this.
Nigeria’s MPC holds 3rd meeting of 2020: What will the CBN do?
So much has changed since the last MPC meeting in March, where the committee decided by a unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 13.5 per cent and to hold all other policy parameters constant. Since the last meeting, where the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria at the time was 42, confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria has now risen to 8,733 confirmed cases. As we await the decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry join CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to discuss what to expect today....
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%
Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
