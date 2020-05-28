Here’s what PSG plans to do with its Capitec windfall

PSG will soon close the curtain on its reign as Capitec’s largest shareholder. The investment holding group last night revealed long waited plans on how it would offload its majority shareholding in Capitec. PSG CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Geoffrey Odundo on how the NSE is responding to COVID-19 crisis
The values of blue chip companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange has increased despite the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to the Chief Executive Officer at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Geoffrey Odundo for more on this.
COVID-19: How is Ghana protecting its small and medium scale businesses?
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has rolled out some palliatives including a 600 million cedis stimulus package for small and medium scale businesses with the aim of minimising the exposure of these businesses to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative is Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small and Medium Scale Industries in Ghana.
COVID-19 headwinds weigh on Nigerian oil companies
Capital imported to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the first quarter of the year was about 10.1 million dollars according to data by the National Burea of Statistics. The bureau also says the oil and gas sector grew by 5.06 per cent, recording an average oil daily production of 2.07 million barrels per day in the same quarter. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA creates a digital COVID-19 self-diagnostic tool
The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.
India is set to report a sharp slowdown as the pandemic hits its economy — and things could get even worse
Key Points India is set to report growth numbers for the first three months of this year, and...
Zuckerberg defends Facebook from Trump’s crackdown and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, Mark Zuckerberg tells CNBC why Facebook is not an “ar
Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%
Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
VIVO CEO IS A DYNAMIC LEADER FOR THIS INNOVATIVE GLOBAL BRAND
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Navigating your retirement finances during COVID-19
If you have a pension – or know someone who does and if you are concerned about what COVID-19 can do to that pension stay tuned. CNBC Africa is joined by a man with his pulse on the pension business - Francis Marais, Head of Research at Glaciet a subsidiary of Sanlam....
Will the SARB cut interest rates further?
Within the next 3 hours South Africa will know how big the next cut in interest rates will be. In the face of Covid-19 the South African Reserve Bank has pledged to cut up to 100 basis points to try to ease pressure on the economy and debt. But what good is it going to do? How likely are we going to see other measures like the reserve bank instructed to buy bonds or even resort to quantitative easing? The prospect of the lowest interest rates for more than half a century is on the cards, and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Arthur Kamp, Chief economist at Sanlam Investments....
Dubai gives the green light to reopen gyms, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses as lockdown lifting continues
Key Points: The Dubai government announced new measures to lift restrictions on businesses, allowing gyms, movie theaters, leisure...
