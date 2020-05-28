How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA

The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
BPN Rwanda: How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted small businesses
The lock-down that Rwandan government enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 saw over 60 per cent of entrepreneurs stop production and services. Monthly turnover also dropped from Rwf30 million to just Rwf4 million, according to a survey conducted by Business Professionals Network and the University of Rwanda. BPN Rwanda Managing Director, Alice Nkulikiyinka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Geoffrey Odundo on how the NSE is responding to COVID-19 crisis
The values of blue chip companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange has increased despite the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to the Chief Executive Officer at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Geoffrey Odundo for more on this.
COVID-19: How is Ghana protecting its small and medium scale businesses?
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has rolled out some palliatives including a 600 million cedis stimulus package for small and medium scale businesses with the aim of minimising the exposure of these businesses to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative is Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small and Medium Scale Industries in Ghana.
COVID-19 headwinds weigh on Nigerian oil companies
Capital imported to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the first quarter of the year was about 10.1 million dollars according to data by the National Burea of Statistics. The bureau also says the oil and gas sector grew by 5.06 per cent, recording an average oil daily production of 2.07 million barrels per day in the same quarter. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.
How will MPC’S 100bps rate cut impact equities?
Following Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 12.5 per cent, Ahmed Jinad a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this move on Nigeria’s equities market....
International News
Trump’s Renewed Fight With China Explained
CNBC -
The Trump administration and the Chinese government are going head to head over the coronavirus. The two largest economic powers in the world are trying to control the coronavirus narrative. The White House has accused China of misleading the world a
How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Financial
Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%
Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA
Energy, Environment & Climate Change
How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Nigeria’s MPC cuts benchmark rate to 12.5%
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a post-analysis of this decision....
