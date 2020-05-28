How will MPC’S 100bps rate cut impact equities?

Following Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 12.5 per cent, Ahmed Jinad a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this move on Nigeria’s equities market….
International News
Trump’s Renewed Fight With China Explained
CNBC -
The Trump administration and the Chinese government are going head to head over the coronavirus. The two largest economic powers in the world are trying to control the coronavirus narrative. The White House has accused China of misleading the world a
APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Young Ugandan man ‘an agent of change’ in HIV care and gender justice
Hillary Nuwamanya, 24, was born HIV-positive, and has chosen to live his life setting an example for other young people who are struggling to find hope. As an important part of the World Council of Churches Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy programme, the Ugandan has trained people in how to lead their communities in gender equality, gender justice and zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence. He often participates in or facilitates intergenerational workshops on HIV
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: President to join UN High-Level Event on Development Financing in Age of COVID-19
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday 28 May 2020, address and participate in a virtual United Nations High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond. The President will participate at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The High-Level Event is jointly hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica. The purpose is to formulate a comprehensive
Videos
How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Videos
What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Videos
Nigeria MPC: Emefiele surprises with 100 basis points cut (full speech)
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele breaks down the MPC decision and COVID-19 measures to stimulate the economy....
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Brandcom
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Financial
Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%
Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Energy, Environment & Climate Change
How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Videos
Nigeria’s MPC cuts benchmark rate to 12.5%
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a post-analysis of this decision....
Videos
How will MPC’S 100bps rate cut impact equities?
Following Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 12.5 per cent, Ahmed Jinad a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this move on Nigeria’s equities market....
