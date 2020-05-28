Incoming CEO to help restore confidence, says PIC chair Reuel Khoza

After months of processes and thorough consideration, Abel Moffat Sithole has been appointed as the new CEO of the Public Investment Corporation. Mr Sithole is currently the Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. PIC Chairperson, Dr Reuel Khoza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Jack Ma Foundation on how COVID-19 is driving innovation in Africa
As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 were announced on the continent, The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first responders in providing PPE aid support to all African countries. Jean Pau a Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation spoke to CNBC Africa's Armold Kwizera on the philanthropic decisions of the foundation.
CEO Interviews
91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Coronavirus
Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres
Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Kenyan agri-tech start-up Apollo Agriculture raises $6mn in funding
Apollo Agriculture, a Nairobi based agri-tech start-up has raised about $6 million in its series A round of funding. CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Njenga, Co-Founder of Apollo Agriculture for more.
Videos
Jack Ma Foundation on how COVID-19 is driving innovation in Africa
As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 were announced on the continent, The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first responders in providing PPE aid support to all African countries. Jean Pau a Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation spoke to CNBC Africa's Armold Kwizera on the philanthropic decisions of the foundation.
Beyond Markets
Addressing Nigeria’s power privatisation hitches
The senate in Nigeria is calling for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s power privatisation policy, as they say, the current arrangement does not seem to be working. George Etomi, Director at Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to assess the hitches in Nigeria’s power sector privatisation and more....
Videos
Nigeria records 1.87% GDP growth in Q1’2020
Nigeria’s economy grew by 1.87 per cent in real terms, in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.23 percentage point drop year-on-year. When compared to the preceding quarter, Africa’s largest economy shaved off 0.68 percentage points of economic growth. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa to break down the first-quarter GDP figures and Capital Importation reports from the National Bureau of Statistics....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Brandcom
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Trending Now
Videos
SA creates a digital COVID-19 self-diagnostic tool
The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Here’s how Coca-Cola SA’s new employee share trust will work
Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa has launched the Ikageng Employee Share Trust which has been created for the company’s employees to have shares and direct economic participation in the business. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Velaphi Ratshefola, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.
Videos
Incoming CEO to help restore confidence, says PIC chair Reuel Khoza
After months of processes and thorough consideration, Abel Moffat Sithole has been appointed as the new CEO of the Public Investment Corporation. Mr Sithole is currently the Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. PIC Chairperson, Dr Reuel Khoza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting funding for African start-ups
With FDIs into the continent slowing down as a result of COVID-19, start-ups funding for many sectors have taken a backseat but is there a light at the end of the tunnel for some of these players? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Charles Shyaka, General Manager at 250 start ups for more on this.
- Advertisement -