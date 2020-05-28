Kenyan agri-tech start-up Apollo Agriculture raises $6mn in funding

The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.