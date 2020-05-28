In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele breaks down the MPC decision and COVID-19 measures to stimulate the economy….
Related Content
Videos
How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Periods don’t pause for a pandemic
Download logoToday, Ethiopia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme, “Periods in Pandemic – it is time to take action!” The objective this year is to emphasize the importance of continuing menstrual hygiene awareness and support for women and girls during COVID-19, especially for those living in poverty, the internally displaced, refugees, and those in quarantine and transit centers. A pandemic such as COVID-19 doesn’t s
Videos
What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Videos
Nigeria MPC: Emefiele surprises with 100 basis points cut (full speech)
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele breaks down the MPC decision and COVID-19 measures to stimulate the economy....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Nigeria MPC: Emefiele surprises with 100 basis points cut (full speech)
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele breaks down the MPC decision and COVID-19 measures to stimulate the economy....
Videos
Here’s what PSG plans to do with Capitec windfall
PSG will soon close the curtain on its reign as Capitec’s largest shareholder. The investment holding group last night revealed long waited plans on how it would offload its majority shareholding in Capitec. PSG CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Rwandan comic book shortlisted for continental prize
Rwandan comic book “Kami” is among the Best 2019-2020 Comics in Africa, and emerges a potential candidate to win a prize at the 2020 Nommo Awards. CNBC Africa spoke with the illustrator and writer Mika Twizerimana Hirwa, on his journey battling for the top prize in the category of Best Graphic Novel/Comic by Africans alongside seven other books.
Videos
BPN Rwanda: How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted small businesses
The lock-down that Rwandan government enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 saw over 60 per cent of entrepreneurs stop production and services. Monthly turnover also dropped from Rwf30 million to just Rwf4 million, according to a survey conducted by Business Professionals Network and the University of Rwanda. BPN Rwanda Managing Director, Alice Nkulikiyinka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Brandcom
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Trending Now
Financial
Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%
Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Energy, Environment & Climate Change
How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Videos
How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
- Advertisement -