Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.