The new series Building Africa’s Prosperity will put the focus on Infrastructure and Regional Integration in the SADC region. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop interviews the DBSA’s CEO Patrick Dlamini in the first episode. They speak about what the Development Bank of South Africa has on the cards for the region during and post the Covid-19 pandemic….
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP1: Patrick Dlamini on DBSA’s response to COVID-19 headwinds
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Continuing essential medical services during COVID-19
Download logoThe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt in every one of MSF’s approximately 450 projects in more than 70 countries. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had two main priorities: first, to keep existing essential medical services up and running for the hundreds of thousands of patients who rely on us; and second, to prepare for, and respond to the spread of the virus itself. Faced with challenges on a scale never experienced before, our teams, like frontlin
Opinion
Op-Ed: Zimbabwean opposition activists charged following their own abduction
On Tuesday, May 26, authorities in Zimbabwe charged three activists from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) with breaching the country’s lockdown regulations, nearly two weeks after they were allegedly abducted and brutalised after being taken into police custody.
APO
Coronavirus – Gabon: UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of May 28, and within the reporting period, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,380 with the most significant increase and expansion thus far. Over the past two weeks the pandemic has spread to three other Provinces bringing the number of affected regions to eight out of nine and confirming the active and rapid community transmission patterns. The trend of patient recovery is still consolidating with a total of 63
Videos
Law Union & Rock enters TIA agreement with Kanuri LUR
Law Union and Rock say it has executed a transactional implementation agreement with Kanuri LUR which is a new investor for the acquisition of 100 per cent issued capital of the Company. As Insurance companies in Nigeria race Law Union and Rock towards recapitalisation, Ajibola Olayinka, Non-Executive Director at & Chairman of the Board of the Ad-hoc Committee on Recapitalisation joins CNBC Africa more.
Videos
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Does SA have a plan to wean itself off coal?
As COVID-19 lock-down restrictions were imposed globally, daily global CO₂ emissions in early April 2020 were down 17 per cent compared to the emission levels in the prior year. A number of congested cities around the world are now seeing clearer skies and breathing fresher air. However, the Covid-19 lock-down is only a short-term solution to the social and economic changes that countries need to make to ensure the sustainability and the longevity of climate change actions. Rachael Antwi, Director at Nochua International joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Videos
The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Videos
Coronavirus
Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer 23.1% decline in remittances in 2020 – World Bank
CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is leaving migrant workers unable to send money or goods home to families, cutting off a vital lifeline for communities already under siege from a barrage of external shocks.
Opinion
Videos
