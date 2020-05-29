COVID-19: Does SA have a plan to wean itself off coal?

As COVID-19 lock-down restrictions were imposed globally, daily global CO₂ emissions in early April 2020 were down 17 per cent compared to the emission levels in the prior year. A number of congested cities around the world are now seeing clearer skies and breathing fresher air. However, the Covid-19 lock-down is only a short-term solution to the social and economic changes that countries need to make to ensure the sustainability and the longevity of climate change actions. Rachael Antwi, Director at Nochua International joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Videos
Here’s how Invest In Africa is helping Kenyan SMEs survive Covid-19
With Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector making up a vast majority of the businesses and job opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring their survival is crucial to the continent’s economic recovery and growth post Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Wangechi Muriuki, Country Manager of Invest In Africa Kenya to learn more about what’s being done to provide this necessary support.
Videos
How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Videos
Videos
Videos
