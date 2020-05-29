How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children

Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
This Rwandan publisher is creating buzz with new book App
After realising the challenges that come with publishing fellow African writers, home-grown publishing house, Imagine We Rwanda launched their very own mobile app, dubbed, Imagine Books. Fast forward 2 weeks and hundreds of titles have been purchased worldwide and the numbers are only going up. CNBC Africa spoke to the founder, Dominique Alonga for more.
Videos
COVID-19: This virtual concert campaign is bringing together African artists for charity
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected livelihoods across the continent and different initiatives have been instituted to support them. One of them is a campaign dubbed “We are one Africa” which aims to sustain various communities and groups through virtual concerts. Project Manager, Andrew Alovi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Kenya’s tech sector unveils video conferencing system
Kenya has recently launched the first made-in-Africa video conferencing system that will enable users to enjoy better quality calls with unlimited attendees, at more affordable prices. The video conferencing system will also enable African countries to retain the fees in local economies, compared to competition that repatriates it off the continent. Jay Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of Usiku Games joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How bus-sharing start-up PlentyWaka is adapting to COVID-19
After a one-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 lock-down in Lagos, bus-hailing company, PlentyWaka says they have re-launched their operations and have announced an expansion of their services. Johnny Enagwolor, Managing Director of PlentyWaka joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is changing the ride-hailing business in Nigeria.
Videos
Videos
Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
Videos
Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Videos
Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
