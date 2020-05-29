Nigerian markets react to Emefiele’s rate cut

As Nigeria Money market players fully digest the outcome of the MPC meeting, joining CNBC Africa discuss what this means for rates going forward with Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA….
Coronavirus – Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report (29 May 2020)
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Senegal reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. As of May 29, there were 3429 cases, 1738 fully recovered and 41 deceased persons with a significant increase in cases in the last weeks. 39 out of 79 health districts are now affected. The Senegalese government is leading the response and prevention work with support of key partners including UNICEF. Many preventive measures are in place including a state of emergency, school
Distell CEO: What the sale of alcohol under level 3 means for the industry
South Africans can look forward to popping their favourite bottle of bubbly or sipping on a glass of pinotage to warm up from the cold winter. That’s as alcohol sales, that were banned for over two months under the Covid-19 lock-down, will be lifted. Distell CEO Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Africa: Floods in East Africa – EU provides initial emergency assistance
The EU has mobilised €3 million in emergency assistance to countries in East Africa that have been hit by heavy rainfall over the past weeks, triggering devastating landslides and floods. “In a region that is already battling the effects of a serious locust infestation and the coronavirus pandemic, these floods are adding to the hardships experienced by many vulnerable communities. EU aid will get essentials to those most in need,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Jan
Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19
Download logoThree (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1766 samples tested. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three hundred and forty-nine (349). To date, two hundred and forty-five (245) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is a hundred and four (104). All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especial
Videos
This Rwandan publisher is creating buzz with new book App
After realising the challenges that come with publishing fellow African writers, home-grown publishing house, Imagine We Rwanda launched their very own mobile app, dubbed, Imagine Books. Fast forward 2 weeks and hundreds of titles have been purchased worldwide and the numbers are only going up. CNBC Africa spoke to the founder, Dominique Alonga for more.
Videos
COVID-19: This virtual concert campaign is bringing together African artists for charity
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected livelihoods across the continent and different initiatives have been instituted to support them. One of them is a campaign dubbed “We are one Africa” which aims to sustain various communities and groups through virtual concerts. Project Manager, Andrew Alovi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Kenya’s tech sector unveils video conferencing system
Kenya has recently launched the first made-in-Africa video conferencing system that will enable users to enjoy better quality calls with unlimited attendees, at more affordable prices. The video conferencing system will also enable African countries to retain the fees in local economies, compared to competition that repatriates it off the continent. Jay Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of Usiku Games joins CNBC Africa for more.
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Videos
Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
Videos
Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children
Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
