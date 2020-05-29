Will the SARB cut interest rates further?

Within the next 3 hours South Africa will know how big the next cut in interest rates will be. In the face of Covid-19 the South African Reserve Bank has pledged to cut up to 100 basis points to try to ease pressure on the economy and debt. But what good is it going to do? How likely are we going to see other measures like the reserve bank instructed to buy bonds or even resort to quantitative easing? The prospect of the lowest interest rates for more than half a century is on the cards, and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Arthur Kamp, Chief economist at Sanlam Investments….

