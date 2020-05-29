Within the next 3 hours South Africa will know how big the next cut in interest rates will be. In the face of Covid-19 the South African Reserve Bank has pledged to cut up to 100 basis points to try to ease pressure on the economy and debt. But what good is it going to do? How likely are we going to see other measures like the reserve bank instructed to buy bonds or even resort to quantitative easing? The prospect of the lowest interest rates for more than half a century is on the cards, and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Arthur Kamp, Chief economist at Sanlam Investments….
Will the SARB cut interest rates further?
How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
Navigating your retirement finances during COVID-19
If you have a pension – or know someone who does and if you are concerned about what COVID-19 can do to that pension stay tuned. CNBC Africa is joined by a man with his pulse on the pension business - Francis Marais, Head of Research at Glaciet a subsidiary of Sanlam....
Will the SARB cut interest rates further?
