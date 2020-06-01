Health care group RH Bophelo lists on the Rwanda Stock Exchange

South African multi-million health care company, RH Bophelo today cross-listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, making it the 9th company to be listed on the RSE stock market. This comes at a time when another South African company, Cimerwa PPC is also planning the same move. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
The role of financial players in Rwanda’s post COVID-19 recovery
Financial institutions are expected to be central in the bounce-back of small and medium enterprises post-COVID-19. But how much of a role will it be? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Jane Mwangi, Managing Director, KCB Foundation for more.
Videos
Grading Buhari’s economic performance over the past 5 years
May 29th marked five years since President Muhammadu Buhari took over leadership in Nigeria. One year into his second tenure as president, Vincent Nwani, a Business and Investment Consultant joins CNBC Africa for an economic scorecard of Buhari’s lead administration.
CEO Interviews
Arunma Oteh on Adesina’s probe & why COVID-19 represents an opportunity for Africa
Some former African presidents have shown their support for the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina. This was in a letter over the 16 count allegations levelled against him to which Adesina had stated his innocence. Although the ethics committee of the board of directors of the continental bank has cleared Adesina of these charges, the United States which is one of the major shareholders of the bank has called for an independent probe into the allegations.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Is food security and nutrition a priority?
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being seen across almost all sectors and with various lockdowns, the agriculture supply, and value chains haven't been spared either. WWFP estimates more than 20 million people are food insecure in the region and might need some form of help but how big of an issue could they be facing in the future? Nathanial Peterson, VP Partnerships, Busara Center for Behavioral Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Absa May manufacturing index surprises
The rand is rallying. Eight million people are back at work. Petrol will cost one rand and eighteen cents per litre more from next month and the latest Absa Purchasing Managers Index business activity sub-index rebounded to 43.2 in May after collapsing to an all-time low of 5.1 in April. The magnitude of the increase is surprising, given that most parts of the manufacturing sector could only operate at 30 per cent of employment capacity in May due to lockdown. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Are Rwanda’s taxi motorbikes equipped for return?
Last night the Rwandan Prime Minister's office announced that the previously slated date of reopening of passenger motorbikes - which was meant to be today - has been extended until further notice. As the country gears up to reallow taxi-motorbikes to start operating again after over 2 months of being out of service due to Covid-19 measures; tech and mobility company, Pascal Technology has been hard at work equipping them to meet new regulatory measures. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Ndizeye, CEO and Founder, Pascal Technology to gauge their progress.
Videos
Health care group RH Bophelo lists on the Rwanda Stock Exchange
South African multi-million health care company, RH Bophelo today cross-listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, making it the 9th company to be listed on the RSE stock market. This comes at a time when another South African company, Cimerwa PPC is also planning the same move. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
The role of financial players in Rwanda’s post COVID-19 recovery
Financial institutions are expected to be central in the bounce-back of small and medium enterprises post-COVID-19. But how much of a role will it be? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Jane Mwangi, Managing Director, KCB Foundation for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Trending Now
News
“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
Videos
CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Videos
Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: This is how much SA’s alcohol ban cost the economy
After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That’s according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -