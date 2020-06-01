OPEC & allies to meet June 9th to 10th: What’s at stake for Nigeria?

Algeria, which holds the rotating presidency for oil producer club, OPEC, has proposed that the group and its allies hold its scheduled meeting on the 4th of June rather than the previously planned 9th to 10th of June. Ahead of the meeting, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the global oil markets and its implication for oil producers in Nigeria….
Coronavirus – Kenya: The total number of recoveries in Kenya is 482
Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 482. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our healthcare workers who have made this possible.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
The African Energy Chamber welcomes the appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa
The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) welcomes the new appointment of BP Southern Africa’s new CEO, Taelo Mojapelo. Mojapelo succeeds Priscillah Mabelane who was notably the first woman in South Africa’s oil history to head up a multinational company. The appointment is an encouraging step towards promoting the inclusion of women in leadership positions in the oil sector, a move strongly supported by the Chamber which is a signatory of Equal by 30, a co
COVID-19 lock-down: This is how much SA’s alcohol ban cost the economy
After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That’s according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
Absa May manufacturing index surprises
The rand is rallying. Eight million people are back at work. Petrol will cost one rand and eighteen cents per litre more from next month and the latest Absa Purchasing Managers Index business activity sub-index rebounded to 43.2 in May after collapsing to an all-time low of 5.1 in April. The magnitude of the increase is surprising, given that most parts of the manufacturing sector could only operate at 30 per cent of employment capacity in May due to lockdown. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Are Rwanda’s taxi motorbikes equipped for return?
Last night the Rwandan Prime Minister's office announced that the previously slated date of reopening of passenger motorbikes - which was meant to be today - has been extended until further notice. As the country gears up to reallow taxi-motorbikes to start operating again after over 2 months of being out of service due to Covid-19 measures; tech and mobility company, Pascal Technology has been hard at work equipping them to meet new regulatory measures. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Ndizeye, CEO and Founder, Pascal Technology to gauge their progress.
Health care group RH Bophelo lists on the Rwanda Stock Exchange
South African multi-million health care company, RH Bophelo today cross-listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, making it the 9th company to be listed on the RSE stock market. This comes at a time when another South African company, Cimerwa PPC is also planning the same move. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
