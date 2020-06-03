28 banks accused of rand manipulation

Twenty eight banks are in the hot seat after the Competition Commission filed a new charge sheet against them to the Tribunal requesting they be prosecuted. The banks are accused of colluding to manipulate the dollar/ rand currency pair trading.to fix prices and divide markets, in contravention of the Competition Act. The banks now have an opportunity to respond to the charges. Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy Commissioner of the Competition Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.