BNP Paribas on SA’s fiscal response to Covid-19

Banking group BNP Paribas has forecasted that South Africa’s GDP growth will contract by 8.5 per cent this year and warns of an even slower recovery in 2021. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jeffrey Schultz, Senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.

