Cannon Asset Managers CEO on how to position your portfolio for a depression

In 2006, little known economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing. Fast forward two years and it did, triggering the global financial crisis. Roubini, now known is Dr Doom is forecasting another economic depression, contradicting the consensus view the recovery from Covid-19 will be V-shaped. Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: Rwanda permits taxi-moto operations & inter- provincial travel
This morning it was announced that taxi motos are now permitted to accept passengers again after over two months of being off the road due to the dangers around the spread of Covid-19. This is good news not only for many of the 45,000 taxi-motorists in the country that depend on the income, but also for the thousands of citizens that they transport daily. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Moses Gahigi for more.
NSE looks to deepen sustainable finance market segments in West Africa
The Nigeria Stock Exchange in collaboration with the Milken Institute is set to host the inaugural edition of the Webinar Series on Sustainable Capital Markets Forum geared towards promoting Green Finance in West Africa. Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Investing for Roubini’s Greater Depression
“The lessons learned from the GFC encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and co-ordinated policy responses to the impacts of Covid-19. In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view amongst economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped,” writes Cannon Asset Managers CE Adrian Saville.
COVID-19: Nigeria eyes resumption of domestic flights from June 21st
Nigeria’s aviation sector may resume domestic operations from the 21st of June this year according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority says only five airports will be operational when the restrictions are lifted. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Roundtable joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Covid-19 is driving demand for internet services
With students working from home, companies across industries forced to move online and video conferencing services being more utilized now than ever; broadband, WiFi and mobile data capacity seems to be getting tested like never before. So can internet service providers stand up to the test? Robert Nkeramugaba, Senior Network Operations Manager, BSC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda moves to phased reopening amid rising of COVID-19 cases
In Uganda, according to president Yoweri Museveni, the country will go ahead with its plan to re-open the country despite recording more than 150 Covid-19 cases in three days. Moreover, European Union gives Uganda about $198 million to fund coronavirus response. CNBC Africa spoke to Qatahar Raymond Mujuni, a journalist for more.
Nigerian Equities Wrap: Market momentum wanes
The consumer goods index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was among the top-performing indices in May. Onyeka Ijeoma, Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the equities market this week....
Nigeria’s money market review
Traders say the high demand and poor supply characterising Nigeria’s forex market for the past few months have resulted in fairly stable rates observed in the trading days this week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
COVID-19: Reopening aviation in South Africa
South Africa’s aviation sector partially reopened from Covid-19 lock-down’s this week, with the resumption of domestic business travel being allowed to take off. To understand what steps have been taken to maximise passenger safety at the country’s airports we speak with Refentse Shinners, Group Executive of Corporate affairs at the Airports Company of South Africa.
Rebuilding South Africa’s construction sector
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with South Africa’s slowing economy has created a double setback for the construction industry. That’s according to financial services group Old Mutual. Last month construction firms, Group Five and Esor, both in business rescue announced that they would be delisting from the JSE. Today, WBHO warned annual profits would plunge 150 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 lock-downs. Ian Woodley, Analyst: Old Mutual Equities and Arthur Karas, Portfolio Manager: Old Mutual Investment Group Macro Solutions join CNBC Africa for more.
Cannon Asset Managers CEO on how to position your portfolio for a depression
