COVID-19: Kenya sees decline in April tax collections

Kenya Revenue Authority tax collections in April has dropped by about $190 million, reflecting the unresponsive business environment amid the Covid-19. Latest data from Treasury indicates that tax collections fell to about $1 billion in April from about $1.3 billion in same month last year, representing a 14.46 per cent drop. The airline plans to resume its passenger flights on 8th June 2020. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Ghana taps technology for seamless customs procedures
As Ghana moves to adopt seamless procedures on the import and export of goods through an electronic customs management system. Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
RMB’s outlook for Nigeria’s sugar industry
Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria says Dangote Sugar’s recently released FY 2019 and first-quarter results show an improvement in sales. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown these earnings is Feyisike Ilemore, Research Analyst at RMB Nigeria.
Videos
Kigali City mayor on building an inclusive city
The population of Rwanda’s capital Kigali is projected to grow to around 4 million in 2050 from less than 2 million currently. The mayor of the city Pudence Rubingisa explains how the city can grow without leaving anyone behind.
Videos
Unlocking peer to peer employment growth
Thousands and in some countries millions of people are going to be left jobless as an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but could this present an opportunity to unlock peer to peer employment growth? Josh Adler, Executive Director at Anzisha Prize joined CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s real estate sector
As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue being felt world over, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways depending on region and asset class. CNBC Africa spoke to Paul Rwigamba, Director of project and property management at Century Real Estate, to understand the impact of the global pandemic on the real estate sector in Rwanda.
Videos
Nigeria further eases COVID-19 restrictions
Starting today, Nigeria has further relaxed restrictions on places of worship even as confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 10,578, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa more.
Videos
9mobile’s new CEO shares plans for growth
The Board of Directors of 9mobile have announced the appointment of Alan Sinfield as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss his plans for the company going forward.
Videos
Ghana taps technology for seamless customs procedures
As Ghana moves to adopt seamless procedures on the import and export of goods through an electronic customs management system. Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Trending Now
Videos
How COVID-19 will shape Rwanda’s construction sector
Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Solange Muhirwa, Chief Urban Planner at the City of Kigali discusses how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment.
Videos
BNP Paribas on SA’s fiscal response to Covid-19
Banking group BNP Paribas has forecasted that South Africa’s GDP growth will contract by 8.5 per cent this year and warns of an even slower recovery in 2021. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jeffrey Schultz, Senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.
Videos
Curbing malnutrition in Africa
A new report by UNICEF notes that two in five children in West and Central Africa under five years old suffer from forms of malnutrition, with half of the children in the Democratic Republic of Congo not growing well. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria to discuss findings from this report and more....
Videos
COVID-19: Kenya sees decline in April tax collections
Kenya Revenue Authority tax collections in April has dropped by about $190 million, reflecting the unresponsive business environment amid the Covid-19. Latest data from Treasury indicates that tax collections fell to about $1 billion in April from about $1.3 billion in same month last year, representing a 14.46 per cent drop. The airline plans to resume its passenger flights on 8th June 2020. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -