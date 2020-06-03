COVID-19: Kenya sees decline in April tax collections

Kenya Revenue Authority tax collections in April has dropped by about $190 million, reflecting the unresponsive business environment amid the Covid-19. Latest data from Treasury indicates that tax collections fell to about $1 billion in April from about $1.3 billion in same month last year, representing a 14.46 per cent drop. The airline plans to resume its passenger flights on 8th June 2020. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.