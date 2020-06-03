COVID-19: NAAMSA CEO on SA’s vehicle sector outlook for 2020

One of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 crisis is the automotive sector, with South Africa’s new vehicle sales for the month of May plunging by 68 per cent in and 98 per cent in April. The slowdown in car manufacturing and consumer purchasing power was due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown that was implemented by the South African government at the end of March. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Mabasa, CEO, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.